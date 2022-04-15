District needs own officers
While driving past International Prep Academy on West Kirby Avenue, I noticed that cars were lined up on the street to pick up kids and crosswalk monitors were escorting children and adults across the busy street.
The speed limit is 20 mph and is clearly noted as such “when school children are present.” They were clearly present, but this did not hinder several cars from honking at me and then quickly changing lanes to speed past me with little or no regard for the safety of the students.
I did notice a police vehicle had pulled someone over a few hundred feet from the school, and I certainly hope it was for disregarding the school-zone speed limit. This posed for me the question as to why the Champaign school district doesn’t have its own dedicated and specifically trained police department.
Trained and focused on the specific issues that arise in schools and reporting directly to the school district. Clearly, there would be a cost to this, but there is already some cost for the Champaign police support through resource officers and street patrol assigned to the school. That said, a dedicated Champaign schools police unit would always be on the scene and prepared to deal with the school-related issues.
Plus, it might take pressure off the over-burdened Champaign Police Department. If backup were needed, that’s a 911 call away. Mitigating possible injuries (or worse) to students or teachers might be worth the investment.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign