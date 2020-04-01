Who will protect our youth from abuse if the Champaign County deputies won’t?
Four other witnesses and I saw a young lady of 18 years punching and slapping a small boy. She also shoved him to the sidewalk; the child was crying and clenched up when she came close to him.
No one came to his defense. No child should be kicked and punched by any adult, no matter what they have done.
I was whipped as a child but not punched and shoved by someone four or five times my size. When I reported this to the sheriff’s department, an officer didn’t ask for any witnesses’ names and said he was busy and would look into it later that evening.
He still hasn’t contacted me or my witnesses. The child could have been hurt, but I guess we will never know. The chances of this happening again strike me as very high.
ROBIN BOYLE
Champaign