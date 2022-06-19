Disturbed by lousy scores
I want to thank The News-Gazette for the articles on our failing public school system.
As a taxpayer in the Champaign school district, I was appalled to see that 56 percent of my total property tax bill was going to the school district.
I have thought for a long time that our schools were failing the students. What are we getting for our money, and where is the accountability?
More spending and new buildings do not make for a better education, as the articles show. No child should be passed until they are proficient in reading, math, etc. All that the schools are doing is passing another generation of uneducated students who will eventually become parents of future students who will keep the cycle of illiteracy going on for generations.
I know that there are many dedicated teachers in our schools, and their curriculum is dictated by the school district. But those teachers who are passing unqualified students should have their positions re-evaluated.
Do a better job, school districts, because we taxpayers are tired of supporting a failing business. May I suggest school officials give taxpayers a break, lower tax rates next year and get their act together.
There needs to be a deeper dive into the root cause of the system’s failure.
DEBBY
WAGNER
Champaign