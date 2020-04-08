I have just mailed a $77.92 check to my favorite local restaurant, Fiesta Cafe on First Street.
The amount is my rough estimate of what my absence this month will cost them in tips to staff and support of the owner’s overhead costs.
I want Fiesta to be there when things return to normal.
My income is steady. And I am saving money by staying home. Lots of us in this community can say the same. Let’s look out for our neighbors, especially the people we know and appreciate whose incomes are insecure.
A healthy community is important to all of us. All politics is local. And all love begins with family. The Fiesta folk are part of my Champaign family.
When this is over, we want to look each other in the eye and say that we did what we could to support those who make this a great place to live. Especially those whose incomes were threatened.
The time to get out our checkbooks is now.
DAVID EISENMAN
Champaign