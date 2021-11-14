Doctor didn’t deserve front page
I can’t believe The News-Gazette made the lead article on the front page of the Nov. 4 edition about a medical doctor’s refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and his assertion that the state mandate is driving him out of the state. I say let him go.
For myself, I would not want to be treated by a medical practitioner of any rank who completely ignores the science of vaccination. If he has a good reason not to be vaccinated, then he should request an exemption. But if he simply denies or ignores the science, then I wonder what other science he ignores or is ignorant of.
The newspaper should not have made his story the top story on the front page. Of what value is his opinion compared to the many doctors and other medical practitioners who accept and act on the science of vaccination?
H. GEORGE
FRIEDMAN JR.
Champaign