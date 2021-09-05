Doctor should
be censured
I was disturbed by your Aug. 27 editorial that defended Dr. Jeremy Henrichs’ opinion regarding not wearing masks.
The editorial was correct about American citizens having freedom of expression; however, that does have its limits.
A person cannot yell fire in a crowded theater for a joke. Why? Because that would endanger people.
Dr. Henrichs is not an ordinary citizen, but a respected doctor and a member of the Mahomet-Seymour school board. His opinion carried weight.
The whole medical profession recommends vaccination and mask-wearing. We have seen a drastic surge in the virus because these two recommendations have not been followed.
The health of the community is at stake. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trying his best to keep us well.
I don’t propose the state take away Dr. Henrichs’ license, but he should be censured for bad judgment and bad doctoring. The public should know so they can determine if they want to use his services in the future.
ANNE ZOLT
Savoy