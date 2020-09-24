Doctor’s story quite moving
It was with great sadness that I read the “Voices” article by Dr. Prakash Thopiah in a recent Sunday edition of The News-Gazette.
The good doctor described his fascinating, and at times heartbreaking, life, including his recent diagnosis of being afflicted with ALS.
I have had the good fortune of meeting with Dr. Thopiah on several occasions over the years and have always considered him one of my favorite health care professionals.
His obvious extreme technical knowledge was always welcome. But more than that, he always struck me as so upbeat, sincere and personally invested in whatever issue was at hand.
I just want to wish him the absolute best and to urge readers to consider his request to participate in the online “Walk to Defeat ALS.” More information on this event can be found online at: webchicago.alsa.org/goto/thopiahtrekkers.
Godspeed, Dr. Thopiah.
CLAYTON POPE
Champaign