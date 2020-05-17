Everyone has said something that was shown to be wrong: Trump, Cuomo, China, Pritzker, the CDC, the WHO ... and that famous expert, “the computer models.”
If you want to rely on computers to make your decisions, try watching the 1983 movie “War Games.”
— Deaths per 100,000 people: New York first at 137, Illinois 11th at 27.
— NY and NJ make up 38 percent of the deaths in the U.S. (30,387 / 80,186). IL is fourth at 3,349.
— NY and CA indicate that “perhaps” 100,000s of people have already been infected with minor or no symptoms. If true, the actual death rate for the infected is well less than 1 percent.
— Deaths in Italy: average age 79 with 96.3 percent having pre-existing conditions.
— Hospitals are overwhelmed in NYC. Hospitals around the rest of the country are at 74 percent capacity and facing layoffs. Mayo Clinic will furlough and cut hours for 30,000 employees.
— Extending the shutdowns for just three states — NY, CA and IL — will lead to a very long recession, or worse, as these three states represent 26.9 percent of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product.
— Cuomo was recently surprised that 66 percent of new infections came from people staying at home.
“One size fits all” strategies for the country, states, counties or maybe just my house? You decide. Be careful.
The numbers will change by the time people read this. More data is needed to formulate a cause/effect relationship. We won’t know who was right or wrong for several years.
LEE McDONALD
Champaign