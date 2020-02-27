After reading the letter to the N-G about nearly one-third of Urbana residents living below the poverty line, I have a question.
How many of these poor are students at the University of Illinois? Does scholarship money count as income? Full-time students probably don’t have much income because 1) their parents (or a scholarship) are paying for their tuition and fees and, most likely, room and board 2) they most likely don’t have time (or need?) to work enough to make a considerable income. They aren’t really poor, just students.
By the way, I’m not talking about students who really live at poverty level, paying their own bills, supporting a family, etc.
What might the poverty percentage be without counting students?
When I went to Beloit College (a small private one), my parents paid tuition, fees, and room and board ($1,300/semester) and gave me spending money ($300) for books (mostly paperbacks) and Sunday night dinner, movies and clothes.
I didn’t work, so my income was zero. I would have been counted as one of those poor students, when I really was living quite well.
JUDITH SIESS
Champaign