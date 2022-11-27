Doesn’t like predictions
I am thankful that The News-Gazette’s Sports department continually informs us how sporting events of local interest (college and high school) will turn out, including the projected scores. It saves one a lot of time following these contests, since the likely outcome has already been shared in advance.
Truthfully, I feel advising anyone of an informed opinion regarding the (betting) odds to be irresponsible on the part of a sports journalist.
This is just one reader’s opinion.
BOB WELLS
Bement