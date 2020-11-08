Dog attacks
can’t be ignored
In November 2019, I wrote a letter to the editor explaining how my wife was walking our leashed chihuahua on the public sidewalk of the 600 block of West John Street in Champaign on the morning of Aug. 15, 2019.
That’s when a pit bull owned by a person living on the block ran up silently — off leash and unaccompanied — behind our dog and viciously attacked it. My dog was nearly killed, and my wife was injured.
To make a long story short, the pit bull was impounded and then released when Kathryn Cataldo, assistant city attorney, negotiated a plea agreement with the pit bull’s owner that allowed her to bring her dog home.
Then just a few days ago — the morning of Oct. 18 — the pit bull struck again. Off leash and unattended, she attacked yet another chihuahua walking with its owner. The pit bull ran off carrying the smaller dog in its mouth.
Someone called animal control, and the pit bull was impounded. The chihuahua was nowhere to be found.
Fortunately, the owner of the chihuahua was reunited with her pet, but not until hours later, when the police went to the home of the owner of the pit bull and learned that the abducted dog was in her garage, injured and traumatized, but still alive.
As of Oct. 20, it remains to be seen whether the city of Champaign will return this dangerous dog to its irresponsible owner as happened before.
MARK LAUGHLIN
Champaign