Dog owners
must exercise care
I want to urge owners of vicious dogs to keep them confined so that what happened to us won’t happen to others.
On Oct. 5, we had two poodles — ages 12 and 10. We got them when each was only a few months old.
On that day, we learned the oldest had several medical issues, and we made a tough decision to have him euthanized so he would not suffer. We scheduled it for Oct. 6.
That evening, my husband took the younger one on a walk and stopped to talk to friends on our back street. Out of nowhere, a dog came around the corner and attacked our poodle. It took four grown men to get the big dog off ours.
He was so badly injured that some of his organs were already hanging out. They took our dog to the University of Illinois Small Animal Clinic.
Doctors there removed his spleen, but our dog was so badly injured, they didn’t know if they could save him. We got the call close to midnight saying his vitals were dropping, and with the amount of damage, he probably would not make it. So we had to make a tough decision to let him go.
Thankfully, it wasn’t a child that was attacked.
We found out the same dog had attacked a cat recently, but fortunately, it survived. We also found out the dog’s owners had him euthanized the next day, but that didn’t bring ours back.
JUANITA LOSCHEN
Champaign