Dog’s death requires reforms
I worked for the Champaign County Animal Control Department briefly last year. It was a deeply heartbreaking experience. Now, my former supervisor, Stephanie Joos, has allegedly euthanized a dog by mistake on Christmas Eve and is ringing in the new year by receiving hate mail.
I cannot fathom what it’s like to be Joos or Monica Lopez, the owner of the dog, right now, during a time of year when the common denominator among people is meant to be joy. Each side of this tragic scenario considered, it is clear that significant reforms are needed.
During my brief time there, I worked at the front desk 40 hours per week. In many cases, I was able to reunite people with their pets, but most of the time it was an awful experience.
Working conditions for employees are not ideal. Fines and fees charged to pet owners escalate to prohibitive levels. Payments are required in cash. It was our policy not to collect payments by check for any fines.
There were no types of electronic transactions possible. These types of policies do not build rapport with the community.
We need policies in place for finding homes for dogs impounded at the animal services facility. If a dog or cat is unclaimed after a period of time, the animal is often euthanized and provided to veterinary medicine as a cadaver, but the Humane Society is located within walking distance.
County officials overlook the animal control department when there’s no outrage to subdue.
JOHN MILAS
Champaign