We are frequently reminded to be tolerant of one another. On an individual basis and in our own little world, that’s probably good advice. Treat others as we’d like to be treated — right?
But as we move out of our personal space as an activity or job may require, we might be responsible for the well-being of others. Think a political person. Consider then the dictionary definition of “tolerance,” the “lack of opposition for the beliefs or practices differing from one’s own.” If something comes our way that seems out of bounds, and we go silent, that implies we concur with the proposal. That’s unfortunate for our democracy.
Sometimes, it seems members of Congress or our own Legislature exist with tongue in cheek for some proposals of our supposed leaders. Those proposals might be taken as gospel truths all to no effect. Whatever. Someone responsible for the common good ought to speak up and not tolerate what our psyche tells us is not right.
So think twice about what’s been proposed and speak up. Especially at the polls. We all have a brain, and no one knows us as well as we know ourselves. We might be a country of over-toleration (politically), but there’s time to change. Who knows? Just hope the good Lord will be with each of us and our country.
Here’s another Oscar Jay goodie: “Psychologists tell us that one out of every five people in this country is emotionally disturbed. Know why? Because the other four are nuts.” Chuckles!
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath