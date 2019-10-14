What Thomas Mercer-Hursh said in his letter against Bill Denny is false. What Bill Denny said is 100 percent correct.
No transitional form has ever existed because no evolutionary change has ever occurred. To change the DNA from one kind (baramin) to a different kind would require replacing all orphan proteins and TRGs (taxonomically restrictive genes) of each kind with completely different ones, which is impossible.
Everybody on Earth has the same anatomy. For this to be possible, everybody who has ever lived since Adam and Eve had to also have the same anatomy. The only difference between each person (except for sex) is what different combinations of the original millions of heterozygous modules and alleles each person received from their parents, which determines how much each part or system grows or exists.
Over time, due to selection, heterozygous genes tend to become homozygous, thus losing information. The same is true of each kind, such as dogs or cats.
There is zero evolutionary difference between any dog because every dog has the same anatomy. The only differences occur because the parents contained heterozygous genes. This proves excellent design.
Evolutionists have never found a mechanism that could originate new information. All mutations lose information. Our mutational load in humans is increasing each generation by 100 to 300 new mutations. This is why we need medical help more each generation. We are devolving, not evolving. Lucy has been proven to be an ape. The story of evolution is a delusion and is antiscience.
DAN MINER
Champaign