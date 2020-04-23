Elizabeth Felts Olmsted’s letter criticizing President Donald Trump stated incorrectly that he called the coronavirus a hoax. The president referred to the criticism of his administration regarding this virus as a hoax.
For Olmsted to spread misinformation such as this is misguided, to say the least.
The real hoax is the fact that Olmsted and so many others refuse to accept the truth about abortion. Hoax is defined in the dictionary as “to trick into believing or accepting as genuine something false and often preposterous.”
For anyone to mistakenly believe that abortion is perfectly fine is the ultimate hoax — accepting that killing the most defenseless among us is OK.
How can an unborn baby be a fellow human being in one instance and a clump of cells in another? Clearly, if some (those who are “wanted”) pre-born babies are fellow human beings, then all pre-born babies are fellow human beings. To state otherwise is completely preposterous.
Far too many women are walking around emotionally wounded because they bought into this tragic hoax. Post-abortion recovery programs normally take place worldwide throughout the year, including in April, so women (and men) who have chosen to abort their child can find help and healing.
Due to the coronavirus, many of these retreats cannot currently take place, but help is still available through organizations such as Rachel’s Vineyard and Deeper Still.
April is also National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Abortion is the ultimate child abuse. When will more Americans recognize this hoax?
TONYA WRIGHT
Champaign