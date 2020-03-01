Letter to the Editor | Don’t forget the commutation Mar 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Regarding Rod Blagojevich and his TRUMPOCRATIC quote: Just remember that “birds of a feather flock together.”JACK DEVLIN Rantoul News-Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News In wake of slayings of 3 friends, Danville wonders: 'When are we going to get a break?' Beyond the Boardroom: Steve Suderman Just Askin' | Going solar at Parkland Champaign County home sales up 11 percent in January over 2019 Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation sets 2 fundraisers for Ag in the Classroom UI students get their say this week on whether bird is the word for new mascot He’s not flashy — like his dad — but Da’Monte Williams has value in other ways Inside Out | Museum of Grand Prairie celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage Most Popular Articles ArticlesArrest made in weekend homicideUniversity of Illinois: CEO UFDA to Jimmy John's: Fix produce issuesDispute sends doctors packingDanville man facing drug charges ordered to show source of bond moneyEx-UI students charged in May incident facing new allegationsUPDATE: Woman found dead in Champaign home identifiedProsecutor on Champaign murder: 'A significant struggle'Good Morning, Illini Nation: What being tied for second meansUI officer accused of misconduct resigns Twitter News