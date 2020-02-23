Second Chronicles 7:14 says ... If my people which are called by my name (Christians) shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek his face (God), and turn from their wicked ways, then will I forgive their sins and will heal the land.
What sin, Lord, have we done? You have left your first love (God). God wants us to wash ourselves and clean our hearts up. Put away our evil doing. Learn to do good; seek judgement, relieve the oppressed; guide the fatherless; plead for the widows. Coe let us reason together saith the Lord, though you have many sins. If you turn, humble yourself and pray, I can wash you clean. Yes I can! If you are willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land. But if we don’t, we shall be devoured with the sword; for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.
If my people would read Isaiah 59:1-9, it sounds like what we are going through now. The wars, pestilence, hatred, crimes, very little love in the world. Love God first, your fellow man, then yourself. If my people would do that, I (God) will heal the land.
If the candidate that’s running is guided by God, we can heal the land, because He (God) is in control. It doesn’t matter what color you are, how much money you have, where you live. God is still in control. Try and see that God is good — First John 3:15 (love).
CLARA BRIGHT
Urbana