I beg to differ with President Trump’s oration following the attack by Iranian forces on our air bases in Iraq with his assessment that “no Americans were harmed”. Perhaps he and others have not experienced being subjected to a lethal threat by another, but I have.
Sure, the bloodier version is more recognizable as traumatic, but the psychological effects from the same incident can’t be eliminated and ought not be ignored. When someone attempts to end one’s life and doesn’t succeed, the immediate impact of most is a fleeting form of happiness followed by latent trauma.
Generally, the incident produces a collision of emotions — some felt, but most forced into the unconscious for the safety of the self. But never forget — they exist forever. No one wants to advocate for war. But, just as important, we should embrace the idea that threats, skilled scaring and the fear of the wicked take their tolls, too.
Living in an environment of constant trepidation from the obnoxious unknown is not my concept of being protected.
I’m more comfortable when my enemy is eliminated, or at least intimidated rather than complimented.
I have little doubt that this menace will present itself again soon. Expressing any degree of comfort for the degree of previous peril is a tabulation of terror I find both foolish and fruitless.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign