As I was listening to someone ramble about how almost everything in the news is fake and cannot be believed — as our own president thinks (sigh) — I can’t help but wonder who this person’s source is.
If his source is from the media telling him the news is fake, then the news they are reporting is fake about the news being fake (now making it the truth, right?).
Unless someone is there to personally witness something happen, we have to rely on the news media and reporters. Most news is very real whether people like it or not.
Respect the reporters who work their tails off to report the truth to the best of their ability.
JOHN WEGENG
Champaign