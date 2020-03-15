Listen to this article

I say no to the proposed mascot.

Let’s bring back Chief Illiniwek, who was taken away by politically correct liberals.

The Chief meant so much to me as a student in the 60s and to my dad who was a great fullback playing from 1928-32.

I’m glad he passed before that great symbol honoring Native Americans was trashed 13 years ago. The huge liberal influence in all our great universities is destroying them. It’s the reason I will never return to visit the University of Illinois ever again.

I still follow and cheer for UI teams. But having no mascot is better than some silly bird.

CORRIE SCHULTZ

Findlay, Ohio