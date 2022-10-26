Don’t re-elect ‘partisan’ clerk
At an April 2016 political event, State Rep. Carol Ammons declared that her goal was to “seize political power in Champaign-Urbana.”
She has largely succeeded in seizing that power and has exercised it in ways that would make old boss Daley of Chicago proud.
Her most impressive power move was getting her husband, Aaron, to the front of the line for a last-minute pardon for his felony convictions. She then almost immediately got him her seat on the Urbana City Council.
She then helped get him the nomination for Champaign County clerk, an office he surprisingly won in 2018 while having zero qualifications for the job.
But, as we’ve witnessed through his office’s many blunders, seizing power is a poor substitute for serving people. That’s the essence of the clerk’s job.
He has managed to turn an office that for decades was efficient, void of controversy and nonpartisan into an inefficient, unresponsive and error-prone partisan power center.
It is now crystal clear that, in these troubling days of divisive election controversies, we don’t need a clerk motivated by the political goal of “seizing power.”
We need a county clerk whose goal is serving people through high-integrity elections and accurate, fair and responsive service to all.
In that regard, we are very fortunate to have Terrence Stuber running for clerk.
Stuber has the integrity, experience and ability to provide us with the high levels of nonpartisan performance we deserve.
Please vote Stuber for Champaign County clerk.
KEVIN BLOCK
Allerton