Life is beautiful.
The news about Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the others aboard his helicopter is shocking, sad and devastating. Their death is a wake-up call for all of us to slow down in our busy lifestyle and to listen to mother nature.
How many of us have had close calls but continue to take unnecessary risks? Everything else can wait. Nothing can bring back life, and death is the biggest reminder of that.
Any moment we have with our family and loved ones should be cherished, not taken for granted. Whether we are gone for hours or days, we should say a proper goodbye to our loved ones, because we don’t know what the future has in store for us.
Take the first step and reach out to someone; there’s no reason to wait.
My heart goes out to all the families of those that were on the helicopter. I can’t even imagine what they are going through and what kind of challenges are ahead for them. I am praying for all of them. Life is beautiful; we should live life like there is no tomorrow.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet