During the infamous “telephone call,” President Donald Trump asked the Ukraine president to “look into horrible” things done by Joe Biden and apparently dangled military aid as a carrot to do so. If that wasn’t bad enough, Trump also brought up “CrowdStrike.”
CrowdStrike is the cyber-security firm that said Russians hacked the DNC’s computer server, stole documents and gave them to WikiLeaks, who then released them to the public, all of which has been confirmed by U.S. intelligence.
In spite of this confirmation, it appears Trump was pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate and disavow CrowdStrike’s Russian findings.
The Mueller Report, eight U.S. intelligence agencies and both parties on Capitol Hill are all in consensus that, as Dan Coats, Trump’s former director of national intelligence, said, “Russia conducted an unprecedented influence campaign to interfere in the U.S. electoral and political process.”
And, the first sentence of the Mueller Report says “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.”
Most recently, the acting DNI, during congressional testimony, said our “greatest challenge is to maintain the integrity of our election system.”
Still, Trump has repeatedly denied Russian interference in the 2016 election, tried to obstruct the Mueller investigation a dozen times and actually defended Vladimir Putin on the national stage in Helsinki.
As he actively seeks foreign help with his election campaign, Trump is obviously not defending the sovereignty of our elections nor our Constitution. Trump needs to be impeached and removed from office.
DAVE SCHWENK
Urbana