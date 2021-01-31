Donate stimulus check to charity
In the past month, many people have received a COVID-19 relief government stimulus check of varying amounts. For those needing assistance affording food and shelter, this money is a big help.
But if you are among those fortunate enough to not be significantly affected financially by the pandemic, please prayerfully consider putting the stimulus check to good purpose in your community.
Local organizations such as the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, C-U at Home shelters, the Salvation Army and many others have been working hard to support those in need around us. If you have been doing OK before that check arrived, perhaps now is the time you could send along some (or all) of it to benefit others?
PETER KALE
Urbana