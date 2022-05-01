Book donations are appreciated
Books to Prisoners is grateful to the public of Champaign-Urbana for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the success of our recent book sale.
We are now open for donations again of gently used and new books. Please note that we cannot use magazines, nor encyclopedias.
We welcome books in all the genres of fiction and nonfiction. Also textbooks. Our donation bins are located at the Parkland College library, Lincoln Square, the University of Illinois English Building and the lobby of the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center at Elm and Broadway in Urbana. Reading material is so important for incarcerated people.
PRISCILLA
CHRISTIANS
Champaign