Don’t allow minority to rule
We don’t have to do this.
We don’t have to teach racism in schools. We don’t have to accept people being cancelled. We don’t have to let little children be chemically sterilized and surgically mutilated because some adult thinks they should be a different sex or force men and women to use the same restrooms.
The legacy of those who have greatly influenced our beliefs for a number of years has been crime, hatred, destruction and anarchy.
Why should we let a small minority of people filled with anger and hate dictate our actions and beliefs? Why should we let them destroy and rewrite our American history and heritage?
People in our nation are starved for someone to love them. Love can be created and destroyed at will, so there is no reason for a shortage of love for one another. Everyone is capable of loving others. We just have to reject this current nonsense and love other people!
Jesus taught us that the greatest Commandments were to love God and to love other people. When we do this, everyone can live a life of loving and being loved.
We don’t have to buy into being a nation that hates one another. Simply reject the hate and choose to love one another. It starts with each of us loving others, and Christmas is an excellent time to start.
Have a Merry Christmas everyone.
Remember: Love is a give word. It is not a get word.
BILL LAWLESS
Champaign