In-person classes at UI are mistake
For those of us who are taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, the thought of thousands of students descending on our community is not only scary, its stupid.
It’s stupid because it’s preventable.
We know that college students will not follow recommended guidelines — they have a track record. Look at spring-break crowds last March. Our hospitals will soon be overwhelmed with additional COVID-19 hospitalizations. This can be prevented by not opening the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus for in-person instruction this fall.
Locally, positive COVID-19 test results are increasing, hospitalizations are increasing, and sadly, additional deaths are occurring. Already, our local schools are not opening.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker scolds citizens for failing to comply with recommended guidelines, yet these numbers continue to rise.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District should be protecting the community by demanding that students not come to Champaign-Urbana in the coming weeks. Where is Julie Pryde when our community needs her?
The mayors of Champaign and Urbana should be demanding that the UI hold online-only instruction. Our elected leaders should be protecting the citizens of our community.
If Rep. Carol Ammons has to smack some common sense with her purse into the governor to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths, simply by not having students from across the globe descend on C-U, then she should do it.
Someone you know may get sick, or worse yet, die. Remember, it was preventable, and the failure was at the local level.
It’s not too late, yet.
JOHN FARNEY
Urbana