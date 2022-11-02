Don’t back blank check for labor
I strongly advise voting “No” on the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution, “Right to Collective Bargaining.”
If passed, this amendment won’t just turn existing collective-bargaining rights into “fundamental” constitutional rights, it will prohibit any law to “be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes those rights.”
Should these rights apply to tiny businesses, large businesses, government employees, independent contractors or all of them? Authorities already disagree.
Could lawmakers be prohibited from finding that some public services are so vital that their employees shouldn’t be allowed to strike at all? Probably. What if there are clear abuses of these rights? Too bad: These new constitutional rights can’t be tampered with, since any effort to regulate them will most certainly be deemed “interference” and the regulation invalidated.
Who knows what the future holds? It’s a constantly changing world. It is virtually impossible to predict what changes of opinion or circumstances might arise. To lock in these rights with a virtually un-repealable, un-amendable constitutional blank check would be a terrible mistake.
None of our other “fundamental” rights, like the right to free speech, are constitutionally firewalled with a built-in prohibition of regulating them. This proposed special-interest amendment is inescapably overreaching and should be rejected as drafted.
KIP POPE
Champaign