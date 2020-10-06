Don’t be fooled
by ‘Fair Tax’
I read Mike Royko’s columns in the Chicago papers. Every election, he would write how the precinct captains got out the vote: Round up the winos, tell them how to vote, take them to the polling place and give them money for hooch.
We now have a new version of getting a pint of hooch for our vote: Voting yes for the “Fair Tax” amendment.
People with a taxable income of $10,000 will get an extra $20 that first year. People with taxable incomes between $100,000 and $250,000 will get an extra $65 for hooch in the first year.
If state officials were honest, they would not have lowered the tax rates a paltry 0.2 percent or 0.05 percent — it is just a scam to get our votes.
If we vote yes, the state gets the ability to raise taxes on various categories of income-earners. The group they will target is the middle-income folks because that is where the bulk of the income tax is paid.
Supporters of the Fair Tax will say they have no intention of raising the higher tax rates that are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 if the constitutional amendment is approved by voters. But the road to higher taxes is paved with good intentions.
Don’t be duped for a couple hooch dollars — vote no. Make the state come back with a plan that doesn’t allow legislators to raise tax rates any time they want. Make them come up with an honest proposal.
STEPHEN MEY
Urbana