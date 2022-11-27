Don’t bow to political pressure
As a lifelong Champaign resident, I am very disturbed that The News-Gazette has capitulated to political pressure in regards to the “Real Talk: A Black Perspective” column by University of Illinois Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua.
Professor Cha-Jua’s articles presented a needed analysis and perspective for our community. In this time of ever-increasing censorship, this action by The News-Gazette is the opposite of what should be done.
Regardless of if one always agrees with Professor Cha-Jua, The News-Gazette should have the courage to resist authoritarian special interests and set an example of courage to the principle of free speech, as a service and duty to the community of East Central Illinois.
DAVID JOHNSON
Champaign