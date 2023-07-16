Don’t buy in to myths of war
War will always be accompanied by “the big lie,” and the U.S./NATO proxy war in Ukraine is no different.
A foundational lie is that of the “Holodomor,” a widely alleged but historically unproved and thus non-existent genocide-by-famine perpetrated by the Soviet Union against Ukrainians in 1932-33.
This myth has been endorsed by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Congress. It has been promoted by Paul Krugman of the New York Times and Anne Applebaum of the Atlantic, who presumably reference the prolific mendacity of Yale “historian” Timothy Snyder in “Bloodlands” (2010).
Its origins are in the Hearst yellow journalism, thoroughly debunked by Douglas Tottle (1987, online).
Its Cold War basis is both McCarthyism and the philosopher Hannah Arendt’s (1951) wretched equation of the “totalitarianism” of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin, who was heroically responsible for collectivizing Soviet agriculture, ultimately eliminating the regular famines that plagued Ukraine for a millennium.
Stalin also rapidly industrialized and weaponized the Soviet Union in a manner that resulted in its being accorded 90 percent of the credit for defeating Nazi Germany, at the cost of 15 percent of its population.
The myth has, since the 1930s, been perpetrated by Ukrainian fascists, who allied with Nazis to murder tens of thousands of Jews and other undesirables. This propaganda is an insult to the memory of the Holocaust.
Grover Furr, our premier Sovietologist, has written voluminously on this topic. His book, “Blood Lies: The Evidence that Every Accusation against Josef Stalin and the Soviet Union in Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands is False,” is online, with references to those academics who maintain a regard for historical empiricism.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign