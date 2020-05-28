While Gov. J.B. Pritzker may not have a perfect plan for steering the state through this pandemic, he’s right out there with his reasons and has evidence to back his ideas up.
Also, I’ve heard little from others about how to keep citizens pandemic-free with their plans along with evidence to back them up. Most just complain about how hard this is on businesses and individuals with the closures.
These days, most businesses and individuals are too much in debt to handle shocks to society. The people who went through the Great Depression, like my folks and grandparents, had more grit and capital than people these days.
Governments aren’t much better in planning for catastrophe either. Most will spend all they can to get re-elected and leave the problems to their successors. So quit complaining about all your debts and work up a plan to keep others safe in these times.
MARK GNAEDINGER
Champaign