Don’t confuse radiation issue
I would like to correct a myth that is perpetuated in George Will’s Aug. 6 column about the atomic bombs dropped on Japan 75 years ago.
The myth is that people died from the effects of radioactive radiation. They died from radiation, but of a different type.
With an air burst, at about 2,000 feet over Japan, the radioactive debris rises in the hot air created by the detonation. We see it as the mushroom cloud. The debris is ultimately distributed around the northern hemisphere.
The victims in Japan died from sunburn, the blast and fire. By sunburn, I mean radiation of the type that causes it. This is the initial flash from the detonation. They did not die from poisoning by radioactive byproducts of the explosion.
The advantage of the air burst is that there is no residual radioactivity at the site and reconstruction can begin immediately, and it did.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign