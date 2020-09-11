Don’t deserve credit for ad
I would like to clear up some misinformation in the “Top of the Morning” article about the Tom Bodett public-service announcement.
Chris Powers, a retired news reporter from Rantoul, contacted me with the idea. It was his idea, and I loved it. He did all of the work contacting Tom Bodett’s agent. He even wrote the script, which was slightly altered by Bodett.
I really appreciate Chris’ initiative to contact me out of the blue with this idea, and others. He is also the creative force behind the “mayors in masks” TV PSAs that will be coming out soon.
He was behind this very cool ad. I do not want to take credit for something I did very little to facilitate. I even had to be coached through the Screen Actor’s Guild contract process, a first for me.
JULIE PRYDE
Champaign