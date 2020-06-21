Don’t fret, greater good is coming
I am a Christian. The Bible says that “all things” work together for “good” for those who love God. Romans 8:28. Sometimes this “good” is hard to see. Sometimes, it is awhile in coming.
Presently, we are in the midst of a pandemic and civil unrest. The news media, through many outlets, report our troubles dramatically, continually, repeatedly and with the inevitable exaggeration.
We have access to this reporting 24/7. It becomes a cloud around our thoughts and attitudes. It distorts our view of reality. It is unhealthy. It feeds on its own madness to convince both reporters and viewers/listeners of our dire situation.
Where is the “good”? Perhaps, confined to our homes, we have re-learned that it is a good place. Perhaps, being denied access to shopping, we have “made do” with less, to our benefit. Perhaps, those who have schooled children at home better appreciate the children and their education.
Maybe, tiring of the same old TV or other entertainment, people are talking again. Are families who have been together more in the last two months becoming more cohesive, even transmitting their values to younger generations, rather than a culture defined by social media? Perhaps. Are people seeing others’ needs caused by these crises and helping them? I think so.
Knowing the God of history, I suspect the greater “good” from our present mess is yet to come. Let’s pray for each other and see.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman