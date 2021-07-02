Don’t dismiss UFO possibility
We are definitely not alone.
The June 23 Chicago Tribune had an article about Chicago-area UFOs. I believe.
My mother once told me a chilling tale of our parents and their neighbors experiencing a UFO in 1955 in Springfield. I wasn’t born until the next year.
My parents were out in a duplex-style community in Springfield having their weekend cookout with their close neighbors. As the evening wore on, there was what was later defined as a phenomenon overhead.
It was described as three flashing lights looming overhead. It hovered briefly. As all neighbors looked up, it then took off vertically at a high rate of speed. My mom said, “Whoosh, it was gone.”
This is not a fairy tale, as I can attest to my mother’s honesty and sincerity.
She was a believer. So am I, though I haven’t personally experienced anything like it myself.
JAY MEEKER
Champaign