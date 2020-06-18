Don’t drive faster than you can think
After seeing my second accident at Interstate Drive and North Mattis Avenue, I had to step back and look at it from a fresh point of view.
And this is what I see. People who drive fast and do not slow down, irregardless of the fact that they get a ticket or get in an accident and hurt. Or cause the accident or not. These people that do this are driving because they do not think to slow down and drive faster than they can think.
I read where a submarine officer said that “You should never drive anything faster than your brain can think.”
And that explains why so many accidents occur within the state of Illinois, and particularly here in the Champaign-Urbana area.
And that is it.
THOMAS J.
SPRINGER
Champaign