Don’t fall for lies on SAFE-T Act
Lies about the end of cash bail run rampant in television ads every day, and fake newspapers were delivered to homes across the state. Everyone from Joe Rogan to Geraldo Rivera have lined up to spread misinformation and attack the Pretrial Fairness Act.
In response, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has proposed changes to this historic law. While the senator describes these changes as mere “clarifications,” his legislation in reality represents a power grab by prosecutors that strips away all the guardrails around pretrial incarceration that have existed long before the passage of the new law.
Instead of caving to the pressure of a well-funded misinformation campaign, people deserve an honest conversation about the law. At its root, the Pretrial Fairness Act ensures that poor people have the same rights as the wealthy while awaiting trial. Judges will continue to have judicial discretion and get more time, not less, to review evidence and make a decision about detention.
Pretrial jailing has devastated Black and poor communities. While jailed, people lose their jobs and custody of their children and go into debt. Even worse, people jailed pretrial are more likely to be arrested in the future than people who are able to return to their communities.
The Pretrial Fairness Act makes sure that facts determine who is jailed before trial, not the size of a person’s bank account. This transition to a system based on facts instead of finances is a common-sense reform that will make our community safer.
CAROL SPINDEL
Urbana