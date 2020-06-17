Don’t forget about indigenous
In recent weeks, we have seen, across the country, mostly peaceful protests against police brutality met, in many cases, with more police brutality, even in our nation’s capital.
This increased brutality did not decrease but increased the number of protesters on our streets, because real Americans will not tolerate this brutality on our fellow citizens. It is long past time to address the injustices and brutality black Americans have endured for four centuries, but we must not forget that indigenous people are also facing similar injustices and brutality.
All lives can’t matter until black lives matter. Until indigenous lives matter. Until we, as a nation, can accept and take responsibility for the fact that this country was built upon land obtained through the genocide of one race, and an economy built upon the exploitation of another race, America can never, truly, be great.
MARK PAINTER
Champaign