Don’t forget what really matters
We do not learn from the lessons of history. The election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris may require us to relearn certain lessons of history. Some of them are:
1. The relevant relationship in U.S. government is not Republicans vs. Democrats, but political elites vs. everyone else. Career politicians at all levels believe they are entitled to rule over every aspect of our lives.
2. Other than war and law enforcement, government is usually the worst choice to manage anything.
3. Higher business taxes and more regulations reduce business activity, encourage corporations to relocate outside the U.S. and destroy jobs.
4. Higher personal taxes reduce consumption in our consumer-driven economy. A higher minimum wage destroys jobs.
5. China is our enemy. Its long-term goal is to rule the world. It does not play by international rules.
6. Appeasement never works in international relations. Strength does.
7. Socialism does not work. True socialism (government control of the means of economic production) has in every case led to loss of personal freedoms. There is a distinction between a free economy accompanied by a welfare state, and socialism.
8. Capitalism works. A free economy encourages people to create, take risks, try new ideas and invest, all of which lead to new business growth, employment growth and prosperity.
9. America will be great as long as it is good. Religious freedom and self-government are essential to our way of life.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman