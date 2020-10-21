Don’t give state unlimited power
We have all heard
and seen commercials about the new proposed “Fair Tax.”
As a retired certified public accountant, it’s my opinion that the commercials both for and against the new amendment have incorrect information. Most of the information is based on assumptions by both sides.
The state government authorities state that 97 percent of taxpayers will pay the same or even get a tax cut.
The opposition states that farmers, small businesses and the middle class will face tax increases.
The amendment does not guarantee that
97 percent of taxpayers will have no increase or a tax cut. The amendment does not mention future tax rates.
The amendment gives the Legislature total control of the state income-tax system and total authority to increase or decrease taxes on all taxpayer groups, including the wealthy, middle class, large and small businesses and other taxpayers, all without requiring voter approval.
It does eliminate the current flat-tax system.
Amendment proponents admit that the state has been mismanaged financially and assert this is why the amendment should be passed. We all know Democrats have had total control of the Legislature over this same period. Voters are now being asked to give those who have mismanaged the state total control of the income-tax system without any controls or accountability to future taxpayers.
Think about this before you vote. Should we really give our Legislature unlimited control without future voter approval?
JACK L. WETZEL
Champaign