Don’t ignore abuse of elderly
The Illinois Department on Aging has launched a new $2.1 mil-
lion campaign to increase elder-abuse reporting by the public. The department director’s promise in a letter to newspapers statewide is that if those who observe elder abuse will report it, the state will “put a stop” to it.
Unfortunately, few Illinoisans know that about 11,000, or 60 percent, of the elder-abuse reports Adult Protective Services already receives annually are quietly dismissed as “unconfirmed.” To make matters worse, hundreds or thousands of “confirmed” cases are still not ruled severe enough for the department of aging to act when the abused elder won’t cooperate.
This allows far too many abusive situations to worsen and compound their effects. Thousands of abusers likewise
learn that they have nothing to fear. And many thousands of individuals who report abuse at the risk of retaliation against themselves and their vulnerable elder suffer a profound breach of trust.
To fulfill the promise it keeps making to the public, the department must investigate and report factual findings in every elder-abuse complaint — not just count on the abused elder to speak up. If such victims were able to speak against their abusers, the state wouldn’t be relying on third parties to report in the first place.
The department’s whole caseworker approach to reportable (and, we presume, illegal) acts must become more of a law-enforcement approach. When illegal acts against elders are factually confirmed, the state must use its authority to at least order the abuser to cease and desist.
SANDY BAKSYS
Springfield