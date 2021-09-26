Don’t ignore, understand
Jim Nowlan and Allen Anderson’s Sept. 12 Guest Commentary explaining the fervor for Donald Trump in rural western Illinois was insightful and informative.
They report anecdotally on conversations they had with numerous folks who are still very supportive of Trump.
Their conclusions center on the feeling that “elites,” be they political or economic, are manipulating the system for their own gain at the expense of people like themselves.
They look at examples like the banking crisis of 2006-08. Many people lost their homes, others got rich and no one went to jail.
Their impressions are probably wrong on some of this, but that’s what they believe. They saw Trump with his usual blunt answers and his barroom tone to be a refreshing alternative to the usual politicians who speak in mealy-mouth terms, not wanting to offend anyone.
We need to address this trend in our political life. We need to adjust our education systems and economic policies so they generate higher wages, homeownership and other amenities that allow at least a minimally acceptable lifestyle.
That should be the heritage of every American child. We owe it to them.
RON PETERS
Urbana