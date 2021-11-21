Don’t insult anti-vaxxers
Having been an employee at Carle for the past six years with Carle standards (inclusivity, cultural diversity, etc.) constantly drilled into my head, perhaps you can imagine my shock to read the words of our esteemed CEO in the local newspaper last week.
“I would encourage people to think about who’s coming in the door,” he said, urging hosts to consider those who are unvaccinated and at risk before issuing invitations.
I find it incredibly insulting and discriminatory to encourage others to socially ostracize “the unvaccinated.” For the last several months, unvaccinated employees have endured increasingly hostile mockery, bullying and harassment while on the clock.
For Carle’s CEO to encourage community members to join in that kind of open discrimination is not only hypocritical but, quite frankly, disgusting.
TAMMY TAPLEY
Savoy