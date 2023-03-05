Don’t let fear be your guide
My March goal is to free myself from fear and start fresh like spring. The reason I am choosing March as a new beginning is because I recently experienced a new beginning.
I am not the first or last woman to experience this, but awareness is important.
Here’s my story. I have struggled with heavy bleeding during my period every month. My doctor suggested I get a hysterectomy. I was afraid of getting a hysterectomy.
On Feb. 7, I had my surgery.
I gave so much power to unknown fear. Due to fear and anxiety, we hold onto what doesn’t serve us for a very long time.
We know that fear has no power, but we give fear power and then feel helpless.
If you want to travel, start making plans to travel. If you want to start dating, start talking to people with an open mind. If you have been thinking about taking a class or switching jobs, do it.
It isn’t easy to overcome fears, but we can do it one step at a time. March is a new month, and let us all start fresh and free from fear. Let’s live the best lives we can live.
Here’s a quote that will guide readers: “The thing you fear most has no power. Your fear of it is what has the power. Facing the truth really will set you free.”
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet