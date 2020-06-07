Don’t publish religious letters
I object to The News-Gazette printing Letters to the Editor which are primarily meant to proselytize. Frequent contributors like Bill Denny are simply trying to convert readers to their brand of Christianity. And they don’t even understand what Jesus was really about.
The actual, historical Jesus was anti-apocalyptic. He did not teach that “the end is near” or in any way claim that he was the messiah that would rule the end times. No one will believe me, because they have been taught otherwise through false translations and later additions that are made up to fit a desired end. Later people who didn’t know Jesus turned him into an apocalyptic figurehead. This is not what he was all about. He was about expanding the divine space on earth, starting slowly, like a mustard seed grows to a large tree.
I notice that only “fundamental” apocalyptic Christians feel the need to write in to try to convert people to their way of thinking. I do not see letters from Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, etc., who want others to think like they do. Why such a need to change other people? Maybe it’s the only way to justify their faith? A faith that needs everyone else to agree with it is not much of a conviction.
Please stop printing these proselytizing letters. People can find faith where thy seek it, and that is not in a newspaper, which is, duh, about news.
ELIZABETH
OLMSTEAD
Urbana