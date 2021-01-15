Double standard is very striking
I unequivocally condemn those supporters of President Donald Trump who turned a peaceful rally in Washington, D.C., into the Democrats’ version of a “mostly peaceful protest.”
It was incredibly stupid for these protesters to even partially emulate radical Democratic protesters by believing they could get away with what they did, despite knowing there’s a political and “protest” double standard in this country.
Fortunately, these stupid anarchistic lawbreakers didn’t burn the U.S. Capitol to the ground or set police cars on fire while shouting, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”
Despite Democrats’ “riots for me but not for thee” double standards and the national media’s grade-school demonization tactics, Trump did not “incite a riot.” Even antifa apologist Nancy Pelosi previously noted, “People do what they do.”
Cancel-culture fascists on the left conveniently forget their own Democratic leadership’s moronically lawless rationalizations regarding acts of arson, looting, hundreds of police injuries, the subsequent assassination of police officers, the White House siege, and 29 other riot-based murders committed by the BLM/antifa militia arm of the Democratic Party because of their inflammatory race-baiting rhetoric.
And never mind the Democratic leadership previously engaged in various other acts of sedition, like trying to railroad a president with their three-year Trump-Russia collusion hoax.
Unfortunately, corrupt Democratic leaders have been rewarded by gaining federal majorities to grow their Big Brother surveillance police state. Joe Biden has been similarly empowered to complete Obama’s earlier weaponization of the various federal agencies and departments against Democrats’ political enemies who refuse to embrace the left’s agenda of progressive statism and social decadence.
What dangerous insanity.
HENRY SEITER
Urbana