This letter represents two firsts.
It’s our first to a newspaper as well as the first time supporting an individual for election in the March 17 Republican Party primary.
Since we feel so strongly about this candidate and what he has to offer, it was time to get involved.
We met Dr. Tom Tarter over 20 years ago at Carle Clinic and followed him as his career expanded to Springfield and then Decatur. He retired this past year, earlier than he had planned, in order to run for the U.S. Senate.
From that first patient/doctor visit, it was easy to realize there was much more to this man than being a well-known urologic oncologist and surgeon. He cares for those he treats as persons, not just patients.
This personality trait will serve him well after his election to the U.S. Senate.
Dr. Tarter is a strong common-sense conservative. He is against a single-payer health care system, supports protected borders and supports relief from costly regulations that obstruct health care delivery. He also supports a strong military and cybersecurity and will protect the Second Amendment.
Please check out his website, DrTarter.com, to learn more about his personal life and to get a detailed view of his plans to help make the future bright for America.
Give Dr. Tarter the chance to help accomplish great things for America by voting for him on the Republican ballot.
DELMAR and CAROLYN GRAHAM
Urbana