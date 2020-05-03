Gov. Pritzker has shut down Illinois for another month. His one-size-fits-all order ignores the widely disparate effects of the Coronavirus on different parts of Illinois and on different people.
Cook County, for example, has a mortality rate 13 times greater than that of the six-county Champaign area.
My wife’s home county has yet to have a single case, let alone a death.
When asked recently if Chicago should be treated differently than downstate, the governor just laughed and said “I’m not sure how to answer that ” Exactly.
Looking big picture, while Cook County’s mortality rate of 26 people per 100,000 is tragic, it also means that 99,974 people per 100,000, or 99.97 percent, are alive. Here it’s 99.998 percent.
While the April shutdown was beneficial, by extending his lockdown through May, the governor significantly increases the likelihood of thousands of ruined businesses and thousands of permanently lost jobs.
Don’t be surprised then if these intense human stressors cause more domestic violence, child abuse and deep depression. Don’t be surprised if the state’s population exodus hastens and it’s economic death spiral accelerates.
These diverse factors suggest a more surgical response. And that does not mean “all or nothing.”
Why not emphasize sheltering us more vulnerable seniors (80 percent of all deaths) while starting to reopen work and activity for younger people using precautions now widely known and accepted?
Why not start reopening regionally downstate before unlocking Chicago?
I urge the governor to reconsider his absolutist, Chicago-centric approach before the cure becomes worse than the disease.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet